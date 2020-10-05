Mariah Carey ‘Doesn’t Give A S**t’ About Being High-Maintenance: ‘I Deserve To Be’

The star also threw some shade at her former fiance James Packer and Jennifer Lopez.

Mariah Carey clapped back at those who call her a “diva” or “high-maintenance,” and threw shade at her ex-fiance James Packer and Jennifer Lopez. The legendary singer got very candid in a new interview released on October 5 where she admitted she doesn’t care that people think she can be demanding.

“You know what? I don’t give a s**t. I f**king am high maintenance because I deserve to be at this point,” the mom of two said while speaking to The Guardian.

“That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can’t be high maintenance after working my a*s off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realize we all had to be low maintenance. Hell no!”

The talented star admitted that she’s always been high-maintenance, but joked that she just didn’t have anyone willing to cater for her high standards when she was growing up. Mariah was also asked if being called a “diva” upsets her.

“No! Who the f**k cares? Honestly!” she said with a laugh, joking that she was going to cry.

“Being called a diva? I am, b*tches, that’s right!” she added.

But it wasn’t just her critics who Mariah called out.

The “We Belong Together” singer also explained why she left James out of her recently released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. She made it clear that she didn’t consider her romance with the Australian billionaire businessman to be important enough to immortalize in the book.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” she explained.

The mom of twins added that, despite being engaged, they didn’t really have a “physical relationship.”

Mariah and James started dating in 2015. He proposed nine months after they got together and the two began planning a multi-million dollar wedding. However, they split before tying the knot and Mariah has made it pretty clear on numerous occasions since that they didn’t end things on the best terms.

The “It’s Like That” hitmaker also made it clear that she’s still not on the best terms with JLo. The interviewer attempted to ask Mariah about the star after she infamously said of the “If You Had My Love” singer in a viral moment years ago, “I don’t know her.”

When asked if that’s still the case, Mariah pretended not to hear the question. In her book, she also avoided mentioning Jennifer by name, instead explaining the origin of their apparent feud by describing her as a “female entertainer (whom I don’t know).”

