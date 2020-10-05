Sarah Houchens Rocks Skimpy Panties & Goes Braless In Sizzling New Snapshot

Sarah Houchens knows how to draw in her audience. The blond bombshell often flaunts her gym-honed figure in a variety of sexy outfits, and her most recent Instagram share stuck to the same theme.

The model added the sizzling new shot to her page on Sunday, October 4. The photo saw her posing in her bedroom, with white walls and doors to match in the background. She posed on top of her bed on a white sheet, lifting both hands near her head as she arched her back and popped her derriere out. Sarah gazed into the camera with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted. Undoubtedly, all eyes were glued to her dangerous curves.

Sarah opted for another skimpy outfit that highlighted her fit body. She sported a tiny blue tank top that fit tightly. The piece featured a scooped neckline and thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its cropped cut teased a peek of her rock-hard abs, which were entirely bronzed. Sarah opted to up the ante even further, going braless underneath the garment.

The lower half of her ensemble was just as sexy, as Sarah sported a skimpy pair of panties from NVGTN. The panties had a thick, black logo band that sat high on her hips, showcasing her toned legs. The snug fit of the band also did a great job of highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. The front of the panties had a small piece of white fabric that covered what was necessary while also helping to accentuate her tan.

Sarah accessorized the look with a dainty pendant necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. She wore her long, silky tresses with a side part, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Sarah asked fans to share their “favorite motivational quote.” It comes as no surprise that the image has garnered rave reviews. More than 18,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the pic. In addition, 422 flocked to the comments section to share their favorite quote or rave over Sarah’s toned body.

“You are a very special lady you are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“You miss 100% of the shots you dont take..” a second social media user wrote.

“You are stunning,” a third fan added.

“When all you see are obstacles you’ve taken your eyes off the goal….Henry Ford,” one more chimed in with a few flame emoji.