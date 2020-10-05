Allie Auton Shows Off Her Busty Figure In A Skimpy Satin PJ Set

Aussie stunner Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share yet another racy pic with her adoring fans. The model flashed her busty chest as she posed in bed.

In the sexy shot, Allie looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a pair of nude satin pjs. The pajama set included a teeny crop top that tied over her shoulders with thin straps and exposed her toned arms. The garment also clung to her ample bust and flaunted her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

She added a pair of matching shorts. The bottoms featured an elastic waistline that wrapped tightly around her petite midsection. They rode up a bit over her curvy hips and also flashed her muscular thighs. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Allie sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She placed one hand behind her for balance as the other rested on her thigh. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders back as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, an empty closet could be seen, as well as a large headboard behind her. She geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek strands that she pulled back behind her head in an elegant bun. She left her bangs free to frame her face.

Allie’s 582,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 5,600 likes within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left nearly 70 comments during that time.

“So beautiful so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Such an angel,” remarked another.

“It’s the perfectly lined coat hangers for me,” a third social media user quipped.

“Looking amazing,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a pink lace lingerie set that perfectly complemented her tanned skin. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 160 comments.