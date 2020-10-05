Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A White Bikini Top & Revealing Crocheted Bottoms

Brunette beauty Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 718,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing double update in which she looked stunning in a beachy ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Kelsie made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

In the first shot, she was stretched out on a sliver of sandy beach strewn with tiny rocks, with a collection of stacked rocks visible behind her. She flaunted her incredible figure in a white bikini top with a sculpted style, including an underwire to provide added support. Thick straps stretched over her sculpted shoulders and the neckline dipped low, showing off plenty of cleavage.

Her toned stomach was exposed in the look, and Kelsie drew more attention to her slim waist by wrapping a chain around her midsection, featuring what looked like chain segments connected by shell embellishments for a beachy vibe.

She paired the bikini top with crocheted bottoms that left little to the imagination. The garment was a figure-hugging skirt, with the waistband coming right to her belly button. Glimpses of her bronzed skin were visible through gaps in the crocheted fabric, and one side featured little more than horizontal straps stretching across her hip and thigh, showing off a major amount of skin.

Kelsie added a few additional accessories to finish the look, including large hoop earrings and a collection of thin gold bangles on either arm. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and arm in a sleek style, and she gazed seductively at the camera in the first slide.

Kelsie showed off her flexibility in the second snap, balancing on one leg on the beach while her other leg was extended into the air and then bent. Kelsie reclined back in the air, her hair flying out underneath her and blowing in the breeze, and she gazed upwards as the camera captured the curves of her body.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 6,400 likes within eight hours of going live. It also received 129 comments from Kelsie’s audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” another added.

“Sexy goddess,” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful,” another follower commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in his compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie stunned her fans with another tantalizing double update in which she rocked an all-white ensemble. She wore a lacy crop top, tiny shorts, a towel wrapped around her dark tresses and the same eye-catching hoop earrings for the steamy snaps.