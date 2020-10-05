‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara’s Fate Is Revealed, Tripp & Allie Tell Their Stories

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 5, 2020 reveal that there will be some big drama to kick off the brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see some information about Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Once Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) find Vincent they’ll grill him about what really happened to Ciara.

Ben is desperate to find out that his wife may still be alive. Ciara’s mother, Hope, feels the same way and is riddled with heartbreak over losing another child.

After some persuading, it seems that Vincent will retell the events of the night he and Ciara headed to the airfield. The report suggests that Vincent will come clean about what really happened to Ciara, but Ben and Hope may not like what he has to say.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will tell the story about what she encountered during her time in London. Allie will open up about meeting Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and the time they spent together that resulted in her unplanned pregnancy.

It seems that Allie will feel like Tripp took advantage of her, and she is harboring some very dark feelings towards that man she believes sexually assaulted her.

However, Tripp will tell a very different story. He’ll relay his side of the story to his father, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Tripp will likely reveal that he and Allie met and that they hit it off and ended up in bed together.

Chris Haston / NBC

Once the conflicting stories began to circulate, it will be shocking for some of Tripp and Allie’s family members to hear that they are in total disagreement about what happened during their intimate night together.

As fans may remember, Tripp was one of the people who helped Ciara through the trauma that she felt after she was raped by her then step-brother, Chase Jennings.

Tripp’s very own step-mother, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) has also been raped in the past, and will likely be stunned by Allie’s accusations of abuse.

In addition, Melinda Trask will continue to apply pressure to police officer Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) as she expects him to help her prosecute Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) to the fullest extent of the law.

However, if Eli does that he will be incriminating his pregnant wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who helped Kristen escape her attempted murder charges and leave the country with her daughter, Rachel Isabella.