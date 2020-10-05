Paula Manzanal Arches Her Back, Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Curvaceous Booty In Skintight Mini Dress

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal knows how to look good in just about everything she wears. The blond beauty took to Instagram on Monday morning to show her fans just how hot she can look in a sexy mini dress that put all of her curves on display.

Paula’s dress was made from a thin, ribbed mint green fabric. It had short sleeves and a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. The hemline grazed the tops of her thighs, calling attention to her fabulous backside.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled in a partial updo with pieces from her long bangs framing her face. Her accessories included gold hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and a watch. She also carried a clear handbag with a gold chain strap over one of her shoulders.

In the post, which consisted of two snaps, Paula stood outside on a balcony. It was geotagged in Madrid, Spain. Plants lined one side of the glass railing while portions of high-rise buildings were visible in the distance.

Paula faced the camera in the first frame. She held her hair away from her face while she gazed at the camera wearing a sultry expression. Her other hand held the purse in front of her body. She stood with one leg crossed in front of the other, emphasizing her hourglass shape and thin waist.

The model had a little fun in the second picture, which captured her from a side angle as she held the purse by the straps around her hips. She arched her back — a pose that showed off her curvy booty and her ample chest. Wearing a smile, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes as pieces of her hair fell across face.

In the post’s caption, she tagged the makers of the outfit.

Many of Paula’s two million followers seemed to enjoy seeing her in the tight number, and some took a moment to tell her so.

“You looking so amazing beautiful and sexy and I love you so much,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” a second admirer added.

“That is such a lovely outfit and you’re looking fabulous,” a third fan added.

“OMG!! You are so gorgeous and beautiful baby,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Paula is known by her online audience for wearing a variety of outfits that highlight her incredible curves. Over the summer, she delighted them when she shared an image that saw her flaunting her fit physique while sporting a set of white lingerie with a denim jacket.