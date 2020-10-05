Lindsey Vonn Wipes Out While Wakeboarding In An Orange Bikini With Leticia Bufoni

The Olympian put her toned body on show out on the water.

Lindsey Vonn may be one of the most talented skiers in the world, but wakeboarding seemed to take a little more getting used to. The Olympian took to Instagram on Monday, October 5, to share a video of herself out on the water with her friend and professional skateboarder Leticia Bufoni.

Lindsey revealed that Leticia — who she referred to as the “GOAT of skateboarding” in the caption — was giving her a few tips. The clip began with Leticia showing off her skills, including a very impressive 360 degree twist, before falling into the water. Lindsey called her a “pro” in text written on the video and jokingly referred to herself as an “amateur.”

Leticia kept her form as she surfed behind the boat with the shoreline miles away in the background. She bent down slightly in her white string bikini bottoms and wore a life jacket with a baseball cap.

The clip cut to a look at Lindsey repeatedly falling off the board as she attempted to wakeboard. The 35-year-old star had her long blond hair slicked back and showed off her toned legs in skimpy low-rise orange bikini bottoms. She paired it with a matching black and orange life jacket which flashed her navel and showed off her slim waist.

But while her attempts didn’t start out too well, she eventually got the hang of things and stood up tall, even holding on to the rope with one hand. Despite working hard on her form and getting her balance, Lindsey joked that she’d “stick to skiing.”

Plenty of her 2 million followers shared their thoughts in the comments section of her latest upload, which has been liked than 16,000 times.

“This is too funny,” one fan commented with a fire and a crying laughing emoji.

“Practice makes perfect, right,” a second joked with the same laughing face.

“How good is it tho! Well done for giving it a go,” another wrote.

“Super wonder woman,” a fourth called her.

The star is no stranger to showing off her fit figure and revealing how she stays in such great shape on social media.

Last month, the Winter Olympics gold medalist got seriously sweaty in a gym video posted to Instagram as she rocked a purple sports bra and matching leggings by Under Armour. She shared an inspiring message about getting in shape in the caption and took on some tough exercises in her workout gear, including bicep curls and modified lunges.