Charles Haeger Dead, Former MLB Pitcher Dies By Suspected Suicide After Being Sought In Ex’s Murder

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger was found dead in northern Arizona after he reportedly took his own life. His body was found less than a day after the state’s authorities claimed he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Long.

Long was said to have ended her relationship with Haeger a few months ago and reportedly wanted to obtain a restraining order against him, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The events started after one of Haeger’s roommates heard gunshots coming from a bedroom. Shortly after the shots were heard, he came out of the room with a gun in his hand.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Scottsdale Police Sergeant Ben Hoster said in a statement.

Patrol officers responded to the 911 call but did not immediately go inside the house as a safety precaution. A SWAT team surrounded, and shortly after, entered the home. The former pitcher’s girlfriend was found dead after authorities entered and investigated the residence.

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Haeger appeared to be avoiding law enforcement after the incident occurred, as police stated they could not find him right away and had probable cause to arrest him based on charges, including aggravated assault, related to the shooting.

His car was found unoccupied near Flagstaff as law enforcement searched for him. The 37-year-old’s body was found in northern Arizona, specifically near a trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in the late afternoon. The police department stated that they believe he passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The local department’s lieutenant, Christopher Watson, informed news sources that the crime is still under investigation so that authorities can get a better idea of exactly what happened.

Long’s mother, Jane, spoke up about the crime to a reporter from CNN, and stated that her daughter only brought happiness to their family.

“My daughter was the spark of our family. She was the light on our darkest day. We all thrived on her infectious smile and positivity. We are crushed that she was a victim of such a horrific crime,” she said.

Haeger was drafted back in 2001 by the Chicago White Sox. He also played professionally for the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched a total of 83 innings as a pro.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.