Charles Haeger Dead, Former MLB Pitcher Dies By Suspected Suicide After Being Sought In Ex’s Murder

Charles Haeger is dead. According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, the former MLB pitcher is suspected to have taken his own life. His body was found in northern Arizona while the police were searching for him in order to arrest him for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Long, who he allegedly shot. Haeger was found less than a day after he was said to have committed the crime.

Long was said to have ended her relationship with Haeger a few months ago, who was devastated about the breakup. Long also reportedly wanted to obtain a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, according to coverage by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Haeger Was Suspected Of Murdering His Ex-Girlfriend

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

The events reportedly started after one of Haeger’s roommates heard gunshots coming from a bedroom, where both himself and Long were located. Shortly after the roommate heard the shots, Haeger purportedly came out of the room with a gun in his hand.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate. The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911,” Scottsdale Police Sergeant Ben Hoster said in a statement to news outlets.

Patrol officers responded quickly to the 911 call but did not immediately go inside the house as a standard safety precaution. A SWAT team surrounded, and shortly after, entered the home. The former pitcher’s girlfriend was found dead after authorities entered and investigated the residence, but Haeger was nowhere to be found.

Haeger appeared to be avoiding law enforcement after the incident occurred, as police stated they could not find him right away and had probable cause to arrest him based on charges, including aggravated assault, related to the shooting.

The Former Pitcher’s Body Was Found Near The Grand Canyon

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

His car was found unoccupied near Flagstaff as law enforcement searched for him. The 37-year-old’s body was later found and identified in northern Arizona, specifically near a trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in the late afternoon. The police department stated that they believe he passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The local department’s lieutenant, Christopher Watson, informed news sources that Long’s murder is still under investigation so that authorities can get a better idea of exactly what happened and what led Haeger to commit such a serious crime.

Long’s mother, Jane, spoke about her daughter’s passing to a reporter from CNN and stated that her daughter only brought happiness to their family.

“My daughter was the spark of our family. She was the light on our darkest day. We all thrived on her infectious smile and positivity. We are crushed that she was a victim of such a horrific crime,” she said.

Haeger was drafted back in 2001 by the Chicago White Sox. He also played professionally for the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched a total of 83 innings as a pro, primarily known for relying on the knuckleball as his go-to pitch.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.