Zara Larsson Promotes New Single In Short Zebra-Print Dress

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a new pic of herself while promoting her latest single, “WOW.” The Swedish singer is known for her eye-catching fashion choices and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a short dress that featured a zebra print all over. The garment fell above her upper thigh and was relatively low-cut, displaying her decolletage. Larsson paired the ensemble with gray knee-high boots that had a zip going up the side. She accessorized herself with a thick chain, matching bracelets on each wrist, and numerous rings. Larsson kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her long blond hair down with a full fringe.

In the photo, the songstress took a selfie of herself in the mirror with her phone and posed in front of a curtain backdrop that was a shade of green and gray. She lifted up one leg where it appeared to be resting on a raised surface. Larsson placed one hand on her hip and pushed one side of her locks over her right shoulder. She positioned her body to the side, tilted her head up slightly, and gazed down at her phone while taking the snapshot.

For her caption, Larsson referenced lyrics from her most recent single, “WOW.” According to Just Jared Jr., American singer Sabrina Carpenter joined her for the remix of the song.

In the tags, she credited Versace for her dress.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 260,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Is it just me or does she look like a young Christina Aguilera????” one user wrote.

“You have the most beautiful body,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you look hot Zara,” remarked a third fan.

“The way my jaw actually dropped,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black PVC corset top with thin straps which, showed off the side of her body and decolletage. The attire had her first name and a love heart across the front in silver glittery text. Larsson paired the look with pants of the same color and material. She accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her long hair down. Larsson was captured with her arms spread out beside her while gazing directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.