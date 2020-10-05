Suzy Cortez Gets On All Fours While Clad In A Skimpy Pink Thong

Suzy Cortez left little to the imagination in a sizzling Sunday evening update. The model and social media influencer showed some serious skin while clad in a thong in the smoking-hot October 4 post.

The photo captured the model on a slab of concrete next to a pool. She rested her elbows on the ground and popped her derriere in the air as she gazed into the lens with an alluring stare. It appeared to be a picture-perfect day as sunlight spilled over Cortez’s body, illuminating her allover glow.

The model flaunted her body in a two-piece set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she opted for a plain white shirt with capped sleeves that still teased a peek at her muscular biceps. The cut of the shirt showed off a glimpse of cleavage as she went braless for the occasion. Cortez also offered a glimpse of her toned shoulders.

On her lower half, she opted for a skimpy pink thong that did more showing than it did covering. The garment only covered what was necessary of Cortez’s booty, leaving her bodacious backside on display for her audience to admire. It had thin straps that were snug on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. The cut of the piece also left a tease of Cortez’s lower back tattoo on display.

Cortez styled her silky, brunette tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled over one shoulder and onto the ground. She wore her bangs swept across her forehead, covering one eye. Cortez sported a pair of large earrings, which proved to be the perfect accessory for her skimpy attire.

Fans were not shy about sharing their admiration for the booty-baring snapshot. In a few hours, the post has amassed more than 17,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Most social media users were quick to rave over Cortez’s bombshell body while a few more could not find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Wow Amazing Beautiful Smoking Hot,” one social media user complimented, adding a series of emoji.

“Those seductive eyes of yours…” a second follower wrote on the cheeky post.

“So cute Mami. Please know you are loved by many,” another fan chimed in.

“Wow.. Absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” a fourth added.

Cortez added a series of sizzling snaps to her page this weekend. It was previously reported by The Inquisitr that the reigning Miss BumBum World titleholder put on another sexy display in a cropped soccer jersey and no pants. Like her most recent update, that one generated a lot of attention from Cortez’s audience.