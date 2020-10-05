Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Her Flexibility In New Instagram Snaps

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd showed off her flexibility in a new Instagram snap alongside celebrity partner Vernon Davis. The gorgeous blonde demonstrated two dynamic moves ahead of her Week 4 performance on the reality dance competition series where she and the football pro will perform a Rumba to the song “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

In two photographs, the two-time DWTS mirrorball winner showcased her athleticism as the two practiced their performance in a rehearsal room. The area featured light-colored wooden floors, gray walls, and a large illuminated DWTS sign. Behind the couple was a royal blue sofa that held three pillows in coordinating colors.

Peta wore a short-sleeved V-neck white T-shirt over a black sports top. She paired that with leggings that featured a geometric pattern and bronze-colored ballroom shoes. Her blond tresses were tied behind her head in a low bun.

The retired Washington Redskins player wore a gray outfit that included a long-sleeved shirt and coordinating pants. He had black dance shoes on his feet. The 15-year NFL veteran had a determined look on his face.

In the first snap, Peta had her arms around her handsome partner’s neck. She leaned on her right foot while her left leg was wrapped around her partner’s waist. He held her midsection and also supported her leg.

The second image was more dramatic than the first. Peta leaned back with her arms extended over her head. Her hands almost touched the floor. She balanced her weight on the ball of her left foot while Vernon held her extended right leg at an almost 90-degree angle.

The duo’s Rumba includes lots of footwork and hip action as well as fully extended arms that judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will look for throughout their performance. While performed slowly, in order to achieve high scores, all the moves of the ballroom favorite must be executed in an exact manner to appear sensual and effortless.

Fans adored the snap and wished the couple good luck.

“He’s good! I’m excited for him!” remarked one follower.

“I wish my legs did that! Peta is so flexible!” penned a second fan.

“I am so in love with both of you. Show them what you are made of this week,” wrote a third Instagram follower of the reality competition dance series.

“I have goosebumps already and can’t wait to watch them perform,” noted a fourth fan of Peta and Vernon.