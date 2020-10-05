Charly Jordan Gives Sexy Show In Itty-Bitty Lingerie Set With Thong Bottoms

Instagram model Charly Jordan posted a new sexy video to the popular social media platform on Sunday, October 4, in which she showed off her killer figure in a skimpy lingerie set.

The model stunned in a pink-and-black lace top that dipped low on her chest and teased a bit of her modest cleavage. The top left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body, drawing attention to her lean arms and toned tummy. The sheer material across the chest teased even more skin.

Charly paired the bra with black string bottoms that included a thong backside. The waistband rose high on her hips while the fabric covering her pelvis sat low, leaving even more of her abdomen on display. The lack of material along the backside gave Charly’s followers an eyeful of her sculpted booty.

To complete the look, Charly wore her long, blond tresses in loose waves that flowed from a part down the middle of her scalp. She added a gold bracelet to one wrist and showed off a set of red-manicured fingernails throughout the clip.

The clip was taken in an interior space. Charly stood in front of a beige wall and was captured from the hips up. Her hair blew around her face and behind her, indicating that a fan was most likely used for the photoshoot.

The clip began with Charly looking off to the side as her hair fell forward across her chest, reaching the top of her abdomen. She left her arms at her sides, leaving her front half exposed. She then turned to look at the camera, shooting a sultry gaze toward the videographer as she smiled slightly with her lips closed. Charly shifted her body to the side next to show off her narrow waist and busty booty. She flipped her hair over her shoulder while the camera panned down her body.

The model left a simple caption beneath the video in which she told her followers that she missed the glam. The post earned more than 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Charly’s followers gushed over her beauty in their comments while expressing how much they love and admire her.

“[I]t’s so illegal to be this beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“[T]his is the best video I’ve ever seen,” another follower wrote, adding a red heart for emphasis.

“You are my crush,” one more fan chimed in.