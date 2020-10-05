Nicole Thorne Stuns In Leopard-Print Crop Top & Thong Bottoms That Show Off Plenty Of Skin

Instagram model Nicole Thorne took to the popular social media site on Sunday, October 4, to leave a new double-snap post in which she showed off her famed assets in a skimpy outfit.

The outfit consisted of a crop top and thong bottoms. The top featured a leopard-print pattern in colors of brown, cream, and gold. It included a ruffled border around the edges and ended at the beginning of the model’s abdomen, giving viewers an eyeful of her toned tummy. The top cut low across Nicole’s chest and upper arms, showing off plenty of skin along her upper body. The sleeves ended at her wrists in an elastic band. The bottoms were a simple black in color and rose high on Nicole’s hips, ending just below her belly button. The thong back gave her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her sculpted booty.

To complete the look, Nicole wore her long, brunette tresses parted down the middle and flowing down her back in loose curls.

The post featured two photos, both taken in an interior space. Nicole stood in front of a large, oval mirror with a gold border. According to the geotag on the post, the location was Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

In the first snap, Nicole stood with her back to the mirror. She rested her upper body on the glass and placed one hand up against her cheek. She turned herself slightly to the side to make sure viewers could see the reflection of her backside in the mirror. She gazed directly at the camera with her thick lips parted.

The second snap was taken in nearly the same position. Nicole was captured from the waist up as she placed one hand under her chin and the other on her hip. She once again shot a sultry gaze toward the photographer.

In her caption, Nicole told her 1.4 million followers that she was reflecting on her leopard print outfits from fashion brand Fashion Nova. Nicole is a partner with the brand and frequently posts photos and videos in which she models their clothing.

Just within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site, the snaps earned a few thousand likes and dozens of comments from Nicole’s adoring fans. In their comments, her followers called her “hot,” “sexy,” and “beautiful.” Many also left strings of emoji to express their reaction to the sexy photos, which included hearts and fire icons.

“You look amazing in this leopard print outfit,” one Instagram user commented.