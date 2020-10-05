Noah Cyrus Leaves Little To The Imagination While Sizzling In A Sexy Fishnet Top

Pop singer Noah Cyrus stunned her 5.8 million Instagram followers again with her most recent photo, which featured her posed seductively in a sexy fishnet tank top.

Noah’s eye-catching outfit was simple, yet quite revealing. She wore a black top with a fishnet cut, which exposed nearly every part of her body. The ensemble had coverings for her nipples so as to not violate Instagram’s nudity policy. The top also featured a high neckline and had a sleeveless design, which allowed Noah to flaunt her toned and tattooed arms.

In the photo, which racked up over 80,000 likes only three hours after it went live, Noah struck a sexy pose for the camera. She stood up straight with her shoulders pinched back with a slight arch in her spine. Both hands rested over her body. Her right hand was spread out and laid just below her chest, while her left was placed on her stomach, covering her belly button. Noah pushed her hips out a little to the left, which exposed her thin waist and curvy figure.

Noah’s long, black hair was parted down the middle and laid in loose waves down her right shoulder. She gazed into the camera with her full, pink lips slightly parted for the snap, keeping a serious face. The picture also showcased her long, silver manicured fingernails.

The 20-year-old kept her accessories to a minimum for the snap. She rocked a couple rings, one with a butterfly design on it, as well as a few bracelets on her wrist. Due to the fact that her attire exposed most of her skin, the artist was able to show off some of her tattoos. Noah had a butterfly inked on her hand, various smaller pieces of art on her arm, and a small heart on her shoulder.

The location of the shot is unknown, as the background was nearly completely black, with a small light of what appeared to be a window far off in the distance. Additionally, Noah tagged her photographer in the picture.

The shot sent her fans raving, and almost 350 people left the musician words of love or admiration for her slim figure in the comments section of the post. Even well-known celebrities showed the singer some love.

“Queen of the world,” one follower remarked.

“Absolutely stunning,” another person stated, as they added a fire emoticon to their comment.

“Turning up the heat,” a third fan admitted, as Noah’s photo could be seen as slightly scandalous based on her attire.

This is not the first time Noah has sizzled in fishnet. According to a recent post by The Inquisitr, the pop star displayed a small amount of sideboob in a similar style shirt recently.