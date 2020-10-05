‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Happy New Show Promo Doesn’t Feature Tyra Banks

Fans of Dancing with the Stars appeared to be happy that a new promo for the series did not feature Tyra Banks. Rather, it showcased the excellent performances of the celebrity competitors all while touting high ratings and accolades for the 29th season of competition.

In the clip that spotlighted dances from Disney Night, the show boasted about its latest accomplishments as ratings continued to be on an uptick. A voice-over during the promo claimed that over 33 million viewers have watched the series since its return. It also featured quotes from two national media outlets that called the show “must-see” and “wildly entertaining.”

The video featured dances from the following celebrity performers: AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Vernon Davis, Nelly, Skai Jackson, Monica Aldama, Justina Machado, Nev Schulman, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In the comments section of the share, fans did not seem impressed and rather, continued to call for the return of Tom Bergeron, who helmed the show for 28 seasons before being fired in July of this year with Erin Andrews. The two were replaced with America’s Next Top Model host Tyra, who is also an executive producer on the series.

Tom weighed in with his own take as to why Dancing with the Stars had surged in popularity this season as reported by The Inquisitr. He noted that curiosity played a part in the uptick of viewership and claimed that when The Voice returns to the Monday night television schedule, ratings for DWTS will likely level out.

Viewers still lamented the firing of the longtime host and continued to criticize Tyra’s method of hosting. Many have remarked that they do not like her off-the-cuff remarks to the competitors and the way she appeared to cut off judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. They spoke their minds in the comments section of the share.

“Thank you for featuring the dancers,” wrote one viewer of the video.

“Not the same without Tom and Erin,” noted a second fan.

Fans also seemed confused as to which celebrity they should support. While some viewers wanted some celebrities to win more than others, their statements suggested there was not one clear standout during this current season of competition.

They shared their support for the following pros and their partners. Nelly and Daniella Karagach appear to be a favorite, as well as Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. Also in the audience’s favor per the comments section are AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, and Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy.