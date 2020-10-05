Tarsha Whitmore Exposes Cleavage In A Sexy Mini Dress While Leaning On The Hood Of A Car

Tarsha Whitmore displayed an eyeful of busty curves in her latest Instagram update, rocking a plunging mini dress that completely exposed her cleavage. The bodycon-fit number sported sheer, mesh inserts along the outrageous neckline, which created a square-shaped pattern that extended past her chest, teasing the stunner’s midriff. Tarsha ditched her bra, letting it all hang out as she leaned on the hood of a white Mercedes. She captioned her post with empowering lyrics from J. Cole’s “Fire Squad,” leading one follower to comment, “Love that verse! And this photo is incredible!”

The eye-catching mini dress was a dual color style, sporting a white and a pink half. A dainty frilled trim divided the two sides in right down the middle, while also adorning her flanks and the daring mesh cut-out. Meanwhile, the neckline was decorated with a thick, white trim, which was further embellished with beaded and metal details that bridged the gap in three places, drawing even more attention to her cleavage.

The outfit hugged her figure in all the right places, accentuating all of her killer curves. The sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, while the thigh-skimming hemline showed off her sexy legs. It also flashed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob, making for an overall seductive look that flaunted Tarsha’s perfect hourglass shape.

The 20-year-old accessorized with chic sunglass that featured transparent, pale-pink lenses, which she coquettishly let slide down the bridge of her nose. She wore a discrete ring on one of her fingers and rocked a sleek hairstyle complete with braids that framed her face. Her highlighted tresses were parted in the center, brushing over her shoulders and falling on either side of her chest.

The Australian smokeshow shared two photos of the hot look, both of which captured her from the front. In the first snap, Tarsha showed off her long nails while clasping her sunnies with one hand. She rested the other hand on top of the car hood, putting one leg in front of the other as she cocked her hip. She glanced to the side with an absorbed gaze and parted her plump lips in a sultry expression.

A swipe to the next slide saw her posing with one hand on her waist as she raised her knee. Both pics cut off at the thigh, keeping the focus on her bombshell curves.

The pictures were geotagged in Queensland’s Gold Coast. The model appeared to be in a parking lot, as another car could be seen parked next to the Mercedes just beyond the line marking.

Shared with fans Monday morning, the snaps garnered more than 8,800 likes in the first hour of being online, in addition to a little over 100 comments. Her supporters showered Tarsha with compliments, dubbing her “an authentic beauty” and telling her she looked “unreal” and “absolutely insane” in the curve-flaunting outfit.

“So stunning & i love this dress!!” gushed one person.

“Okay I’m obsessed with you,” said another Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“How are you that hot tho,” chimed in fellow Aussie model Naty Sechan.