SZA Treats Fans To Mirror Selfies Wearing Skimpy Crop Top & Unbuttoned Denim Shorts: ‘My Head Is Quite Large’

R&B singer SZA took to Instagram to share a number of new mirror selfies of herself.

The “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” songstress stunned in a gray crop top with thin straps. The garment a corset-style detailing at the front and was tied up with string. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. SZA paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim shorts and left the top half unbuttoned. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, rings, and bracelets on each wrist. SZA rocked acyrlic nails and decorated each nail with a different pattern. The Grammy Award-nominated star slicked her dark hair off her face and showcased the tattoos inked on her shoulder and neck. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of seven tattoos all over her body.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror with her phone that said “lit” on the black case. SZA raised one hand to her head and gazed into her phone screen with her beautiful face.

In the next slide, she parted her legs wide open and looked at herself in the reflection.

In the seventh and final frame, SZA appeared to be on her knees. She rested her right arm behind her while sporting a subtle pout.

For her caption, SZA mentioned that she thinks her head is”quite large,” adding the bald-headed lady emoji.

In the tags, she credited Crystalarium, Crystalworks Gallery, and Crystalworks Gallery, for her necklaces.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 11,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.1 million followers.

“aint nobody doing it like sza y’all,” one user wrote.

“Bae who told you to look that good,” another person shared.

“Gonna go make my head large now because you are stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re the love of my life,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for SZA. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress posed in a cut-out dress that consisted of the colors blue, green, and black. SZA went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes, which were decorated with white polish. She sported her long curly hair down with a middle part and accessorized with various rings, necklaces, and bracelets on her wrists and left ankle.