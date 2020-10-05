AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke Thrill Fans With Special Guest For ‘DWTS’ Performance

Dancing with the Stars partners AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke will thrill fans with a special guest during their Week 4 performance. The couple, who have captured the hearts of viewers with their energetic and heartfelt dances, welcome a person that is still very much a part of AJ’s life into the ballroom. DWTS viewers should find this celebrity to be a familiar face from years past, as they competed during Season 21 of the ABC series and came in second place.

In a new pic uploaded to the show’s Instagram page, AJ and Cheryl were seen speaking to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who performed on DWTS alongside Sharna Burgess. He was a runner-up to Bindi Irwin, who won that season of competition with Derek Hough.

The two held up an iPad where Nick was visible as he waved to the camera. He had on a headset and appeared to be in a room at his home. Guitars were seen on the wall behind him. The singer wore a dark-colored shirt.

AJ and Cheryl looked pleased to reveal their special guest to their followers in the snap, which looked to have been taken in a rehearsal room for the series.

This week, AJ will take a walk down memory lane and reflect on his journey as part of one of the most iconic boy bands in music history. He and Cheryl will Cha Cha to one of BSB’s biggest hits, “Larger Than Life.”

The singer wore a black T-shirt with white and orange lettering atop it which read “My Summer 2020 Concert.” AJ added a dark beanie atop his head. Many tattoos were seen on his neck and down his left arm and hand. He smiled for the camera as he showed the image of his longtime pal to fans.

Cheryl also wore a black tank with a shirt atop it that featured a wide neckline. This allowed the shirt to fall over her left shoulder.

Fans flipped out over Nick’s return to the ballroom alongside his longtime pal.

“BSB ARMY GET READY!'” penned one follower.

“I cannot wait to see this,” wrote a second fan.

“Backstreet’s back all right! Woo hoo! This is the most amazing news ever!” remarked a thrilled Instagram user.

“Watching AJ’s journey on this show has been so inspiring. He went from the bad boy of the group to one of its most respected and beloved members. You are amazing, keep up the good work we love you,” noted a fourth admirer.