Reese Witherspoon, 44, Looks Unrecognizable Flaunting Her Toned Legs In Short Shorts

The actress looked years younger than her age as she showed off her tanned pins during a power walk.

Reese Witherspoon proved age is nothing but a number as she showed off her toned legs during a morning walk around Brentwood, California, over the weekend. The mom of three looked unrecognizable but still wowed in athleisure gear as she spent some time outdoors with friends near her home.

The Legally Blonde and Walk The Line star looked fit and healthy in candid paparazzi photos that can be seen via Just Jared or the Instagram post below.

Reese stunned in navy blue drawstring Nike short shorts that finished high on her leg to reveal her tanned thighs and calves. She paired it with a plain white tank top with a scoop neck that revealed her equally muscular arms, including her impressive biceps. It also gave a peak at her white sports bra underneath, sitting low under her arms.

She had what appeared to be a bag fastened diagonally across her torso with a thick red band over her right shoulder and under her left arm.

The star went incognito for her early morning stroll in a plain, navy baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses with clear frames. She later took them off and balanced them on the strap.

She stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a floral face mask over her mouth and nose, shortly after she and her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington encouraged fans to wear one in a socially distanced Instagram upload last week.

Reese accessorized with two necklaces, one beaded and one gold with a crucifix, and a white watch on her left wrist.

The Morning Show actress made sure she was ready to move during her “power walk” with beige lace up sneakers and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The actress’s friends weren’t featured in the paparazzi snaps, though the gang made their way along the side of the road in an area full of foliage.

The candid new photos came shortly after Reese herself showed off her athletic side and her fit figure on social media for her 24.3 million Instagram followers.

Last week, Reese proved once again that she looks years younger than her age when she showed off her jump rope skills. The star leaped high in the air while wearing a gingham button down shirt and beige shorts from her own clothing line, Draper James, with bright yellow sneakers.

Reese captioned the snap using lyrics from the 1992 House of Pain song “Jump Around”.