Kali Uchis Stuns In Tie-Up Crop Top & Cut-Out Miniskirt For ‘Wonderland’

Singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photographs of herself that took place for Wonderland magazine. The talented songstress rocked a couple of outfits for the publication. As always, she looked very glamorous.

In the first shot, the “After The Storm” hitmaker stunned in a tie-up pink crop top with long sleeves. She left the garment to hang off her left shoulder, which helped display a hint of her decolletage. Uchis showed off her midriff as well as her belly button piercing. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted miniskirt of the same color but in a different shade. The attire was cut-out on the side and showcased her string black underwear underneath. Uchis accessorized herself with eye-catching sunglasses, rings, a necklace, and jeweled dangling earrings. She decorated her acrylic nails with a coat of polish and showed off the tattoo on her left hand. Uchis styled her long straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

She was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a plain backdrop. The 26-year-old crossed her arms over her chest and tilted her head up slightly. Uchis gazed in the direction of the camera, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, she placed one hand on her hip and leaned forward while biting down on one of her nails.

In another frame, Uchis appeared to be wearing a strapless corset-style top that featured a leopard print. She paired the look with long gloves with the same print and dangling earrings.

Uchis posed in front of a matching backdrop. The entertainer rested one hand underneath her chin while her piercing eyes were fixated on something to her right. She sported a subtle pout and looked very alluring.

For her caption, Uchis credited the photographer, Benjamin Askinas, her fashion stylist, Kendy, hairstylist, Ricky Fraser, makeup artist, Anthony Merante, and nail technician, Lila Robles.

