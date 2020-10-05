Nikita Dragun Struts In Green String Crochet Care Bears Bikini

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a video clip of herself in a sexy number. The influencer is known for her outfit posts and made quite the statement with her attire for her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a string green bikini top that featured characters from the Care Bears franchise on her cups, which were made out of crochet material. The skimpy garment was tied around her neck and helped display her toned physique. Dragun showed off the small tattoo inked underneath her breasts as well as her belly button piercing. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of five tattoos inked all over her body.

Dragun paired the ensemble with matching bottoms that were tied up on the sides and also had a Care Bear on the front. She wrapped herself up in a fur jacket and rocked heels in the same color. The 24-year-old matched her jacket with a fluffy hat and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond locks. Dragun painted her acrylic nails with a coat of polish and looked very glam for the occasion.

In the video, the online sensation was captured strutting outdoors to Erica Banks’ song “Buss It.” Dragun slowly took off her jacket while being caught in motion. She left the attire to hang off her left arm and let it drag on the floor. Dragun was filmed from all angles and gave fans an eyeful from behind.

In the span of 15 hours, her post has been watched more than 2.5 million times, racked up more than 950,000 likes, and over 33,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“U are stunning bby,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“The fact that you have the confidence to do that is amazing,” another person shared.

“Girrrlllll you would win every fight,” remarked a third fan.

“Serving I DON’T care bear realness,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she turned up the heat in a skimpy cut-out crop top. Dragun paired the ensemble with a cream-colored leather corset-style garment that had a zip going up the front. She completed the look with semi-sheer white shorts, hot pants underneath, and thigh-high boots of the same color. Dragun rocked her wavy purple hair down with a middle part.