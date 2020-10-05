Kate Hudson Shows Off Toned Arms In A Yellow Satin Dress While Walking In Her Backyard With A Bottle Of Vodka

Kate Hudson took to her Instagram account on Sunday to celebrate National Vodka Day with a series of stunning new photos that have her fans talking.

The upload included a total of four snaps that captured the actress walking through her backyard on a gorgeous day. She trekked through the grassy, tree-lined field with a bottle of her favorite King St. Vodka in her hand, which just happened to be a product of her own creation that she noted was “perfect” for her favorite drink, a dirty martini. The spirit certainly seemed to pique the interest of a few Kate’s 12.3 million followers, but it was the star herself that truly captivated her audience as she showcased her toned physique in a gorgeous dress that perfectly suited her slender frame.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star looked as stunning as ever in the photoshoot in a golden yellow satin dress from the luxury brand Roberto Cavalli. The slinky number featured a halter-style neckline with long ties that fluttered in the wind behind her. The style offered fans a look at the 41-year-old’s toned arms, shoulders, and back as she worked the camera, while its low scoop neckline teased a glimpse of ample chest that gave the snaps a seductive vibe.

The eye-popping frock cinched around just below Kate’s bust, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist. It proceeded to flow out into a floor-length skirt that had a unique, tiered ruffle design with each layer adorned in a flirty lace trim. It fell all the way down to the grass, while the wind blew it up against her toned legs to offer a faint outline of her sculpted thighs and calves.

Kate left her hair down in the first two images, though later tied in in a tight low bun to prevent it from blowing in front of her face. She also added a single statement ring to add a bit of sparkle to her glamorous ensemble.

Fans were thrilled by the mother-of-three’s latest Instagram appearance, awarding the multi-pic post over 93,000 likes within 13 hours of going live. An additional 600-plus followers flocked to the comments section to shower the celeb with compliments.

“You are killing me with all these amazing dresses,” one person wrote.

“I really like you wearing yellow,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful dress, beautiful photo, and beautiful label!” a third follower gushed.

“Love vodka and you!” added a fourth admirer.

Yellow certainly seems to be one of Kate’s favorite color choices when it comes to her ensembles. Last month, she showcased her gym-honed figure in a set of Fabletics athletic wear in the hue that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways.