‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Chloe Ensures She Doesn’t Give Birth On The Stairs

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 5 through 9 tease drama with the Newman family as fallout from Billy’s article continues to make waves, especially for Faith, who gets bullied. Chloe and Kevin welcome their son, and Chelsea goes on an unexpected trip. Nate and Elena try to move past their affair as things heat up this fall in Genoa City.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) wait for a special delivery, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although she was born on the stairs at Chancellor mansion, Chloe does not want her son to make his arrival in the same manner. She is ready for her pregnancy to be over, and Chloe’s attitude leaves Kevin stressed and Esther (Kate Linder) trying to talk him down.

Elsewhere, Nate (Sean Dominic) plays with fire when he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have an affair at the clinic. Just after they choose to keep the whole thing quiet, Nick (Joshua Morrow) uncovers their secret, which could lead to some significant issues for them in their respective relationships. In the aftermath, Elena struggles with a painful decision.

Jack (Peter Bergman) shares a surprising connection with Lauren (Tracey Bergman), and it might have something to do with Dina’s (Marla Adams) long-lost necklace. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned to Genoa City, and she gave her brother some leads, which may end up leading him to his old friend Lauren.

At Chancellor Communications, Lily (Christel Khalil) keeps Billy (Jason Thompson) in line, which was precisely what Jill (Jess Walton) hoped she would do in the position. After the exposé things between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy are tense, and Lily wants to make sure Billy doesn’t do anything that goes too far over the line.

Lily receives an intriguing offer before the week is over, and she might be tempted to take it.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a confession. She’s genuinely upset about the fallout for Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki is also pretty furious with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Things with her new job and all the turmoil could be too much for her to handle.

Before the week is over, Adam causes problems between Victor and Nikki. She is not thrilled with how Victoria treated Adam, but in the end, Nikki is supportive of her children, and she and Adam have never had a strong relationship. Nikki wants Victor to focus on their family instead of Adam.

After her dad’s threats to strip her of her position at Newman Enterprises, Victoria makes a power move. Victoria has no intention of losing her spot as CEO of the family company, and she believes her actions have strengthened the business. Ultimately, Victor extends an olive branch to Victoria, but he might not really mean it.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) wants Chance (Donny Boaz) to cut ties with Adam. Things are dicey for Chance since he was involved in Adam’s crimes in Las Vegas. Abby wants to save her boyfriend the drama that comes with being part of her brother’s problems. With Chance hoping to settle down and have a child, perhaps he will listen to what Abby wants.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) worry about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Faith is an unexpected victim of blowback after Billy published the article about Adam.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) takes an unexpected trip. She ends up finding herself in a place where she calls out to see if anybody is there. It seems like Chelsea may find herself in danger.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) stands her ground. She has a huge tax bill due, and Phyllis doesn’t have the money. However, she isn’t about to let that ruin her hotel.