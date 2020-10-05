Christina Aguilera Flaunts Hourglass Silhouette In A Black Bodycon Dress: ‘Sunday’

Christina Aguilera brought the heat in a new addition to her Instagram page on Sunday. The singer stunned as she showcased her famous hourglass silhouette in a chic ensemble that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Two photos were included in the October 4 share, both of which captured the 39-year-old posing in the courtyard of her gorgeous mansion in Beverly Hills. She posed in between two large potted plants that were covered in bright red flowers, which appeared to be at full bloom. A tiled tub could be seen in the middle of the enclosure behind her, as well as a slew of ivy and large bushes that added even more greenery to the luxurious space.

The camera was positioned close to the songstress for the first image of the set, capturing her from the midsection up as she closed her eyes in a blissful manner. Her platinum locks were parted in the middle and spilled over her shoulders and down her chest in loose waves, blowing gently in the light breeze as she struck her pose.

The second snap treated Christina’s 7.1 million followers to almost a full-length look at the celeb as she much to their delight. The set up revealed that she was sporting a black bodycon dress for the photo shoot that clung tightly to her curvaceous figure in all of the right ways. It had a mock neckline that hid her decolletage entirely but fit snugly over her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. It also boasted a sleeveless style that showcased the star’s toned arms and shoulders.

Christina’s dress proceeded to cinch in at her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat tummy. It flowed down her legs in a form-fitting manner, emphasizing her shapely thighs and derriere along the way.

The double-pic update quickly captivated the Grammy Award winner’s followers, who have double-tapped the like button nearly 170,000 times within three hours of the post going live. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the mother-of-two with compliments.

“The image of a goddess,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” declared another fan.

“Sunday wasn’t ready!!!!!!!” a third follower quipped.

“Queen, you look amazing. I love you,” added a fourth admirer.

Christina has been thrilling her fans with a number of eye-popping looks lately, especially on the first day of the month when she showed her transformation into the “queen of Halloween.” The blond bombshell went from her decidedly normal glam to a glittery, goth-inspired look in the triple-pic post, which has amassed more than 157,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments to date.