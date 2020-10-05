Donald Trump’s Campaign Will Not Add New Safety Protocol For Rallies After He Contracted Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s campaign will not be making any changes to upcoming rallies to increase safety protocol in light of the president’s coronavirus infection, a senior adviser said on Sunday.

Just two days after the president announced that he and the first lady had both tested positive for the virus and a day after he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said during a CNN interview that there would be no new safety measures added to upcoming rallies. These events have faced widespread criticism for the lack of social distancing and no requirement that attendees wear masks. He told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that they would take the temperature of supporters in attendance and provide masks and hand sanitizer, all things they had been doing since before Trump tested positive.

Miller said that these precautions have been “very safe and responsible,” but CNN noted that the failure to commit to taking additional steps has drawn scrutiny. The report noted that Trump was already coming under fire for leaving his hospital room to be driven past crowds of supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Video showed Trump sitting in the back seat of a dark SUV, wearing a mask while a driver and another person in the front passenger seat appeared to be less than six feet away.

“[Miller’s] comments, paired with Trump’s Sunday photo-op in which he left the hospital with his security detail so he could ride in an SUV passing supporters, raise more questions about whether the President and his campaign grasp the seriousness of a highly contagious and deadly disease,” the report noted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, those close to Trump have faced sharp scrutiny for what critics see as a failure to take proper precautions. Earlier, Fox News host and debate moderator Chris Wallace grilled adviser Steve Cortes about why Trump’s family refused to wear masks at the first presidential debate. Wallace added that Trump’s adult children violated the regulations of the Cleveland Clinic by not wearing facial coverings at the debate.

It was not yet clear just when Trump could resume holding large events, as he remained hospitalized on Sunday but reports indicated he could be discharged and return to the White House as early as Monday. He is expected to continue treatment there and could face a mandatory quarantine period upon returning, leaving little time for events as the election is just 30 days away.