Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Some Leg In White Robe & Sticks Tongue Out While Posing With Her ‘Prince’

Holly had a hard time getting her pet pooch to quit wriggling around.

Holly Sonders looked glamorous and relaxed in a video that she shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday. However, while the former Fox Sports host was content to sit and look stunning in her luxurious robe, her canine companion had other ideas.

In the caption of her post, Holly introduced her followers to her adorable pet pooch, a blue brindle French bulldog named Prince. It looked like she was attempting to pose for a few photos with the wriggly pup. She rocked a plush white robe with fur trim around the neck and sleeves. On her feet, she wore a pair of cream-colored stiletto sandals with buckle ankle straps and fluffy marabou feather trim on the toe straps. Holly had her legs crossed so that her toned left thigh was left bare by the opening below her robe’s belt.

The former Golf Channel host wore her silky brunette hair down and straight with a deep side part. She sat in the corner of a room with floor-to-ceiling windows that provided a view of a busy city street. Her seat was an eye-catching accent chair with upholstery that featured an array of different patterns. The back boasted a chevron design, while the front of the cushion boasted a Midwestern print. A row of diamond shapes adorned the studded bottom of the chair, and floral patterns decorated the rolled arms.

There was a bone-shaped chew toy on the hardwood floor near Holly’s feet, but she was trying to keep her cute canine occupied by cuddling him. She spoke to him in a soft voice and began rocking him in her arms. The photogenic pup briefly stayed still after the man behind the camera, professional photographer Collin Stark, moved closer to the pair. Holly spoke to Collin and stuck her tongue out to the side right before Prince began struggling to get free again.

“He’s ready for his closeup,” Holly said.

She laughed as the energetic dog attempted to make a run for it.

“You are such a star,” she told him.

In the caption of her post, Holly joked that Prince only stayed still for as long as he did because he likes Collin. However, in response to one fan’s comment, she explained the real reason he was so wiggly.

“If He is Not Happy being Held by YOU??!! I gladly Volunteer?!!! Look look Stunning!” the admirer wrote.

“He would much prefer to have his toy that fell beneath the chair. He’s very smart and is panicked someone would take it,” read her reply.

Holly showed off a lot more skin in a video that she shared with followers a few days earlier. It included footage of the fitness model rocking skimpy swimwear while pushing a lawnmower around, carrying a shovel, and pretending to operate a miter saw.