Victoria Justice Looks Glowing In Overalls As She Takes In A ‘Second Spring’

Victoria Justice is making the most of her second chance at spring this year, sharing a picture of herself wearing overalls and taking in the beautiful sights of South Africa.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo that showed her sitting in a picturesque meadow of wildflowers while wearing a pair of overalls and dark sunglasses. The 27-year-old Victorious star tilted her head slightly as she flashed a wide smile, with half of her face glowing from the sunlight and the other half shaded.

A second shot was taken from a greater distance, showing her entire body as she crouched close to the ground and held her arms to the side, an apparent gesture to show off the beauty around her.

In the caption, Justice wrote that she was enjoying a second spring in South Africa, where winter had just ended.

The post was a big hit with her nearly 20 million followers, racking up close to half-a-million likes and plenty of comments complimenting her good looks.

“You look beautiful as always,” wrote a fan.

“Idk what I find more beautiful, the flowers or you!!” added another, punctuating the comment with a kissing emoji.

“Thanks for your positivity Vic,” shared another.

The actress has been showing off other glimpses of her trip to South Africa, where she has been counting down her 10-day quarantine after arriving by sharing posts and some inspiring words.

In a previous Instagram post, the actress posted some artistic black-and-white snaps of herself with some bright splashes of color. Justice told fans that it was the sixth day of her 10-day mandatory quarantine, and she was finding ways to keep herself entertained while encouraging others to do the same.

“Boredom sparks creativity,” she wrote in the caption. “Next time you’re bored, instead of scrolling on your phone, stay bored. See where it leads you. Could be somewhere pretty fun.”

The quarantine period had ended by the weekend, allowing Justice to get outside for the photo shoot that she shared with followers on Sunday. She hasn’t given many details about the project that brought her to the African country, but the pictures of her visit have helped to spark some interest among her followers.

Many took to Twitter to share their excitement about seeing what will come of the visit, and some residents of the country said they were happy to learn that she was paying a visit.