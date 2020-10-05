Eva LaRue, 53, Looks Flawless In A Flirty Sundress Despite The ‘Dumb A** Lighting’

Former All My Children star Eva LaRue stunned her 187,000 Instagram followers after looking absolutely flawless in social media update that documented a sisters’ brunch.

For the occasion, she wore a pretty burgundy and white sundress. The combination of colors was not only a festive choice for the October season, but also beautifully highlighted the actress’s golden tan. The dress had a v-neckline that flattered Eva’s collarbone and décolletage area as well as thin spaghetti straps exposed her shoulders. The dress also featured a maxi length hem, though a daring high slit that offered fans a glimpse of the actress’s thigh.

The fabric appeared to be comprised of a light cotton or linen material and was covered in a fun paisley print that added to the festive vibes of the clip. Eva accessorized with a wine red crossbody tote that she had slipped over her shoulder.

The one-time CSI: Miami star also wore a number of pretty jewelry pieces, including a couple of layered pendant necklaces and oversized hoop earrings. Last but not least, she completed the ensemble with flat sandals.

Eva styled her hair naturally with a center part, and her brunette locks cascaded down to her shoulders. A narrow hair scarf peeked out from behind her neck.

Eva’s sister, Lara LaRue Rutherford, wore a cerulean blue dress that offered a beautiful contrast against her sister’s attire. The garment was similar in that it featured spaghetti straps and a high slit. It was also printed, and the design was one the trademark patterns of popular clothing brand Reformation. However, unlike her sibling, Lara decided to opt against jewelry and instead sported a chain strap purse as her sole accessory.

Eva posted the update in the form of a video on her Instagram story. The two women smiled as they filmed themselves in a selfie style pose.

“Dumb a** lighting,” Eva’s sister lamented. Eva laughed before returning her own assessment.

“Don’t care,” she replied.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

But the conversation did not end there.

“Cheese,” Lara added before commenting “it feels good to feel nothing.”

“Brunch day!” Eva proclaimed as the two continued to smile at the camera.

In addition to the dialogue, the video was also captioned with #sisterbrunch as well as #numb.

This is not the first time this week that the soap actress has wowed her fans with social media updates. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Eva dropped jaws after modeling a crimson bikini while living out “her childhood dreams” of pirates and sea-faring while on a boat. The steamy five-pic update earned just shy of 8,000 likes from her awestruck followers.