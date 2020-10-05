‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Celebrates Her Birthday On A Boat In A Tiny Black Bikini

Kelsey Merritt celebrated her birthday in style this weekend and treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at the festivities.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model, who celebrated her 24th birthday on October 1, took to her account on Sunday to commemorate her special day with an eye-popping new post that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included a total of five photos that were taken in Cabo San Lucas, per the geotag, and captured the babe enjoying the beautiful weather out on a boat underneath the golden sun.

The multi-pic update kicked off with a shot of Kelsey relaxing on the deck of the boat as the gentle breeze whipped through her dark hair. She stretched one of her lean legs out in front of her while bending the other up at the knee. She rested her arm on the railing behind her and turned her head to the side, gazing off into the distance at the beautiful ocean scene around her.

The Filipino beauty opted for a timeless choice when it came to her swimwear for the outing, slipping into a classic black bikini that perfectly suited her slender frame. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. It also had thin shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

Kelsey also sported a pair of high-rise bottoms with a thick waistband that accentuated her trim waist and flat tummy. The swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky cut as well that allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The model did not make an appearance in the second image of the upload, though was the star of the show of the remaining three. She added an oversized button-up as an extra layer to her scanty look in a few of the photos. She left it completely open to ensure that her fans got a good look at her phenomenal figure. She also accessorized with a slew of gold jewelry, including a trendy stack of dainty necklaces, dangling earrings, and a thick chain anklet.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the catwalk queen’s latest Instagram upload with love, with dozens flocking to the comments section with both well wishes for her big day, as well as compliments for her incredible physique.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Hope you had a good one!” quipped another fan.

“Okay you are glowing,” a third follower remarked.

“OMG I CAN’T…!!!! You are perfect!” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 135,000 likes within less than a day’s time.