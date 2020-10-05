Addison Rae Shares Back View Of Her Bikini Body While Standing On A Paddle Board

Addison shared a few photos from a trip to Lake Powell.

Addison Rae shared another round of vacation photos with her Instagram followers on Sunday, and the images were well-received by her massive legion of fans.

Addison, 19, is probably best known for the content she creates on TikTok, where she can boast having over 60 million followers. However, she’s been making a splash on Instagram as of late. She might only have half as many followers on the image and video-sharing platform, but they awarded her latest update with over 2.6 million likes and 9,000 comments.

Her post was a slideshow that included half a dozen stunning snapshots. She added a geotag indicating that the photos were taken during her ongoing visit to Lake Powell, which is located in Arizona and Utah. According to Yahoo! Life, she’s been staying at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

The photo that Addison chose for her fans to see first was a shot that was taken from some distance away. She stood on a blue-and-red paddleboard that was floating on the calm lake. The bright sun beamed down, reflecting off the water’s dark, rippling surface. A slope of ridged sandstone shaped by the water formed the gorgeous natural backdrop of her picture.

Addison rocked the same blue bikini that she had on in some of her previous pics. It featured a wave pattern and a supportive top with underwire cups. Her bottoms had a scooped front and high-cut sides that created an elongating effect. She also wore a pair of dark sunglasses with oval frames. Her brunette hair was parted down the center and pulled back in a low chignon.

Addison stood straight up with her arms down at her sides. She gazed off in the distance as she floated along. The second image showed her from the back, which revealed that her bikini bottoms had a cheeky cut. She was still standing up, but she was using a paddle to navigate the water flowing in a narrow ravine. One side of the gorge was formed by a steep rock wall that cast a shadow over the area.

Addison’s mother, Sheri Easterling, was paddling in front of her. She rocked a white bikini and sat down on her paddle board.

Addison’s third photo was almost identical to her first, but she appeared to be looking at the camera positioned on the edge of the lake. This was followed by a shot of a few rock formations from her viewpoint. She sat down as she paddled in the fifth photo, and the final image provided a closer view at some of the grooves on the reddish-tinted sandstone.

“I like the view,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Addi The Explorer,” another follower wrote.

“How you can look that good?” asked a third admirer.