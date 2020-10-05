Prince William Was So Worried By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Romance That He Asked Their Uncle To Intervene

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly living happily together with their young son in Santa Barbara, California, Prince William had at one point expressed serious doubts about the relationship.

According to The Daily Mail, a new book has suggested that the Duke of Cambridge was so worried about the quick progression of the romance that he enlisted their uncle, Earl Spencer, to offer some warnings about moving too quickly.

The upcoming release, titled Battle of Brothers, was written by Robert Lacey. Lacey is a respected royal historian who notably served as the expert behind the Netflix series The Crown. An excerpt from the upcoming release covered the drama, which helped spur a feud between the two princes.

Like previous reports, Lacey claimed that Prince William — who had famously dated Kate Middleton for around a decade before proposing — believed that Harry was so ready to settle down that he was unwisely rushing into marriage.

“‘This all seems to be moving rather quickly,’ William was said to have remarked to Harry… ‘Are you sure?'” Prince William allegedly cautioned at one point.

However, the Duke of Sussex rebuffed the well-meant warnings, and even claimed that he found the discussion rife with “snobbery” about the nationality and employment of his then-girlfriend (per The Guardian).

As a result of the unsuccessful conversation, Prince William decided to enlist some help in the form of the boys’ uncle, Earl Spencer. The earl, who was brother to the late Princess Diana, had given advice to his nephews throughout their lives and was considered by both to be an “honorary godfather.”

However, this discussion also led to disaster.

“The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down,” the excerpt explained.

“[Harry] didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help. Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row. The fraternal fissure became established. There would be patch-ups and reconciliations, especially when a public show of unity was required. But that anger and mistrust – that distance – has lasted to the present day,” it concluded.

For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly missed the Duke of Sussex’s birthday Zoom call this past September in a snub that insiders labeled as “awkward.”

The upcoming release comes as the Sussexes have faced a growing number of negative headlines as they navigate their post-royal life. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, one particularly stinging report claimed that nearly 70 percent of Brits want the couple to be stripped of their titles as a result of their recent political statements.