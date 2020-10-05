Daisy Marquez Leaves Little To Imagination In Scanty Black Lingerie By Savage X Fenty

Mexican make-up artist Daisy Marquez shared some jaw-dropping new photos of herself to social media on Sunday, October 4, enthralling her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of mustard-colored drapes for the two-slide series. Daisy stood centered in both frames as she struck two sultry poses.

In the first snapshot, the model stood facing the camera with her hands behind her back as she pushed her chest forward. Her eyes averted the camera’s lens and she wore a pout on her face, emitting a sexy energy. Daisy posed similarly in the second photo, which showed off more of her figure, but this time had both of her hands up to her locks, displaying a tattoo on her right arm. She looked away from the camera and pouted once again.

Her long raven hair was styled in a half-ponytail, while some long side-bangs fell around her right temple.

Daisy showed off her hourglass figure in revealing black lingerie by Savage X Fenty, an intimate-wear brand founded by Rihanna. The half-cup, floral lace bra put her massive cleavage on full display, drawing eyes to her bust. She teamed the undergarment with a matching, mid-rise, string thong (per the brand’s website description) that provided just minimal coverage as it called attention to her curvy hips and flat midsection.

The beauty accessorized with a set of thick hoop earrings, and a gold nameplate necklace.

In the post’s caption, the model tagged Savage X Fenty’s Instagram handle and revealed that she is an ambassador for the brand.

The smoking-hot slideshow went live just 45 minutes ago and has already amassed more than 47,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with social media users. More than 470 admirers also took to the comments section to offer the model praise about her form, her good looks, and her choice of scanty attire.

“Oh my god so gorgeous,” one person wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their compliment.

“You are literal body goals,” chimed in a second admirer.

“You left those other Fenty ambassadors shook,” a third user added, following their words with a number of fire, sweating-face emoji.

“How are you this perfect,” a fourth individual wanted to know, filling their comment with heart-eyed emoji.

The stunner is no stranger to showing off her killer curves on her social media accounts. On September 3, she shared an Instagram post in which she rocked just a skimpy, bedazzled bikini that sent pulses racing. Those eye-catching images amassed more than 158,000 likes.