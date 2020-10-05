Carrie Ann Inaba Shows Off Her ‘Happy Kissy Face’ While Snuggling Up With Her New Boyfriend

Carrie Ann Inaba went from Dancing With The Stars to sleeping under the stars this weekend as she took to the great outdoors with her new man and shared a loved-up snap with her followers.

The judge of the popular ABC dancing competition took to Instagram to share a picture that showed her cozied up to her new beau, Fabien, during a camping getaway for the pair. The picture was a close-cropped image showing both of their heads as they leaned close together and puckered their lips, with Inaba writing in the caption about a “serious kissy face” — an apparent reference to her boyfriend — and her own “happy kissy face,” as she had a slight smile in the shot.

The picture was a big hit with her followers, racking up more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from fans who were thrilled to see the television star looking so comfortable with a new love.

“Seeing you happy makes me happy!” one commented.

“Such a beautiful couple… With everything that’s going on… I love seeing happiness…” added another, punctuating the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and another image of a heart.

As The Inquisitr reported, Inaba has been showing off her new love a lot on social media, including another post as they were heading off on the weekend trip. Another snap showed them getting in the car with a husky dog as they set off on the wilderness adventure. In the caption, Inaba wrote that she was “daring” to explore the outdoors beyond her own backyard, and another update on Sunday gave a glimpse at all the adventure she found.

In a series of shots posted to Instagram hours after her kissy-faced snap, Inaba showed how the couple made camp by the edge of a sparkling waterway and walked hand-in-hand during what looked to be a beautiful sunset. It was not an easy affair, as Inaba shared a list of 20 things she had to do in order to safely and happily camp while dealing with her chronic illness, lupus.

As Inaba noted, that included making sure she didn’t stay longer than her body could handle and getting back in time to rest.

“Make sure to come back and give yourself a lot of time to rest, before you have to get back to work. We camped and were back home in 25 hours total,” she wrote.

Inaba also thanked her new boyfriend for helping to pack up their vehicle with all the gear needed to make her first beyond-the-backyard trip a success.