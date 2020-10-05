Alexis Ren Shows Off Cleavage And Flat Tummy In A Zebra-Print Bikini & Black Sarong: ‘Jungle Vibin’

Alexis Ren treated her 13.9 million Instagram followers to another look at her phenomenal figure in her latest upload. The model sent temperatures soaring with the trio of snaps, which she posted to her page on Sunday.

The former Dancing With The Stars competitor posed by the passenger seat of a car in the triple-pic update. She appeared to be sitting on the door frame and rested one hand on the chair beside her while placing her other arm on the elbow rest of the door. Her blond locks were messily flipped in front of her head, covering up one side of her face as she gazed at the camera with an alluring expression and sensual stare.

The 23-year-old looked flawless as she worked the camera in a scanty ensemble that exuded some serious jungle vibes. Her look included a minuscule lime green-and-black bikini top that boasted a bold, zebra-print that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it was its revealing design that seemed to be what captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The swimwear boated a daringly low-cut neckline that exposed Alexis’ ample cleavage, while its tiny triangle cups added a racy glimpse of sideboob to the scene. It also had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms.

Alexis’ matching bikini bottoms were hidden by a long black sarong. The skirt draped over her curvy hips in a flowy manner and had a daring thigh-high slit that teased a peek at her lean legs underneath. It was tied in a tight know on the side of her waist, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The social media star also sported a pair of dainty hoop earrings that gave her barely there ensemble a hint of bling.

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled by the skin-baring new addition to Alexis’ Instagram page, awarding it more than 533,000 likes after seven hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to further express their admiration for the sultry photo shoot.

“Great figure,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” quipped another fan.

“You’ve got to be the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“I’m so in love with that look,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexis has been getting plenty of bikini time this weekend. On Saturday, the beauty shared two sizzling snaps that captured her rocking an asymmetrical red two-piece that left little to the imagination. The skimpy look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 600,000 likes and 1,408 comments to date.