Teresa Giudice Slammed For No Face Masks At Daughter Gabriella’s Elaborate Birthday Party

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is being slammed on Instagram for a post of her daughter Gabriella Giudice’s 16th birthday party. The newly single mother-of-four shared a video to her feed this morning, which showcased the elaborate Sweet 16 that took place last night at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. Young attendees were packed to the brim as they sang “Happy Birthday” to Gabriella. Sister Milania Giudice could also be seen in the crowd, alongside all the guests who were not wearing masks.

The only mask that was spotted in the video belonged to an employee who brought Gabriella a sparkler to hold as her friends sang to her. Immediately after it was shared by Teresa, the comment section began filling up with criticism for the lack of masks.

“Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing,” one poster wrote.

“No masks No social distancing. Thank you for contributing to the continuation of the pandemic. You should be ashamed of yourself. Happy birthday,” another wrote.

Scrolling through the comment section showed there were dozens upon dozens of posters who let their disappointment for Teresa and all the attendees be known. Complimentary sentiments were few and far between and mostly came from fellow Bravolebrities like Kandi Burruss, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga.

Social distancing was clearly not in effect at Gabriella’s party where the guests were basically shoulder to shoulder as they filmed their friend smiling in front of her cake. New York still has strict laws in effect regarding COVID-19, one of which requires all those over the age of two to wear a face mask in public should they not be able to socially distance. For people inside, the law strongly recommends that masks be worn in a shared indoor space that isn’t your home. While no one in Teresa’s video is technically breaking the law, it doesn’t appear that many are worried about coming in contact with the virus, or that they might be spreading it.

Teresa did not respond to any of the mask controversy and posted to two separate photos from the night which focused on just her and Gabriella. A second picture showcased Gabriella in her red two-piece ensemble which went with the red and black theme for the party. Teresa opted to wear a black knee-length dress which featured an off-the-shoulder tulle poof. Many noted they couldn’t believe how grown up Gabriella was and that she looked unrecognizable.