‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Announces That She’s Pregnant & Shares Message Of Hope

Sadie's Instagram announcement included a few ultrasound images.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, Sadie, 23, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 3.8 million followers. The author and podcast host wrote that she was “screaming with excitement,” and she gushed over how much she and her husband already “adore” their child.

The pregnancy announcement included a sweet photo of the parents-to-be beaming at the camera. They sat on an ivory couch together, and Christian tightly wrapped his arms around his wife as she posed with one bare foot up on the seat of the sofa. The lovebirds wore matching white T-shirts. Sadie teamed hers with a pair of dark blue whiskered jeans with a high waist, while her spouse rocked a pair of faded jeans in a light wash.

Sadie’s shoulder-length blond hair was straight with a slight side part. The radiant future mother gave her fans their first look at her bun in the oven by holding up a strip of four sonogram photos as she flashed her pearly whites.

In her caption, the Christian influencer shared a message of hope with her fans. She said that her baby has already taught her that God still believes in humanity and is “still bringing forth life,” and she expressed her optimistic vision for her child’s future.

Her Instagram followers reacted to her announcement by liking her post over 600,000 times in just one hour. They also took to the comments section to share their own excitement over her pregnancy news, leaving over 10,000 messages.

Quite a few famous faces congratulated her, including her fellow former Dancing with the Stars competitor, Bindi Irwin. Last month, Bindi revealed that she and her husband, Chandler Powell, are expecting a baby boy, so Sadie made sure to offer her own congratulations in response to Bindi’s message. Many of the other celebs who commented on Sadie’s post were DWTS alums.

“Ahhhhhhhh Sadie, congratulations!!!!!!!! we are SO excited for you guys!!!!!’ wrote Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

“OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!!!!! We are so excited for you guys!!!!!” wrote Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson.

“Can’t wait to meet baby huff,” read a message from a fan. “I’m over the moon excited I can’t handle it!! I love you guys.”

“Best news of 2020!!” declared another commenter.

As reported by People, Sadie and her spouse tied the knot last November in a ceremony that took place on her family’s farm in Louisiana. When speaking about their future plans, the Duck Dynasty star previously said that it would likely be “years” before she and her hubby started a family.

Back in July, Sadie slammed some of her Instagram followers for suggesting that it looked like she looked pregnant in a photo that she shared. She deemed their comments “rude.”