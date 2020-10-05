Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s Six Pounds Away From ‘Goal Weight’ In Inspirational Instagram Post

Rebel Wilson shared an inspirational message with her 8.7 million followers on Sunday, as she revealed she was mere pounds away from her “goal weight.”

In the stunning shot, Rebel was photographed outside, standing atop a high hill overlooking Los Angeles, California. In the foreground, the downtown skyline was in view with greenery and trees surrounding the shot. Rebel stood tall and confidently, with her back facing the camera, her hands on her hips and her feet slightly spread out.

She wore sleek and sporty attire, with long, black leggings that tightly hugged her legs and hips. She also sported a fitted, white, long-sleeved top, red baseball cap, and black-and-white athletic shoes.

In her caption, Rebel noted that she was “gearing up for a great week ahead,” keeping her focus as she continues to track her fitness journey success. She reported that she went on a hike in the California hills and even did “a couple of 100m sprints” to hike up her heart rate.

Moreover, the How to be Single star shared that she was “3kg’s away” — or six pounds — from her goal. Rebel has been working toward her fitness ideals all year, reporting a 40-pound loss in September, so the improvement is quite impressive.

Rebel’s fans poured in their support for the post hours after the share, giving a slew of positive comments as well as heart eyes, prayer hands, and strong arm emoji, showing their appreciation for her progress. More than 112,000 people liked the post while over 900 left comments.

“Your health journey is inspirational. Keep posting about it!” gushed a fan.

“So happy for you! I love you regardless of your weight,” an admirer proclaimed.

“Way to go girl. Happy to hear you almost reaching your goal weight. You inspiring a lot of people. Have a marvelous week ahead to one and all,” a follower wrote, explaining how much Rebel’s success has affected others.

“Get it Chicky!” exclaimed a user.

The Pitch Perfect actress continues to flaunt her amazingly slimmed-down figure, with numerous posts to her Instagram feed that display her new body. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Rebel returned from her epic Monaco trip with boyfriend Jacob Busch and shared a simple, yet stunning mirror selfie, showcasing a whittled-down waist and defined face. In that selfie, Rebel stated she was ready to “get back to work” as she returned from her travels, most likely preparing for more fitness activities.