Jennifer Lopez Glows In Sunset Photo, Gathers Pumpkins With Her Kids Enjoying ‘Sun Daze’

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez delighted her 132 million Instagram followers with a series of four images that documented idyllic days of early autumn.

Jennifer looked casually gorgeous hanging out with her her 12-year-old twins with ex-husband, Marc Antony, Emme and Max, as well as boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.

The snaps garnered almost 125,000 likes in less than 40 minutes after they were uploaded.

In the first image, the 51-year-old entertainment mogul posed alone. She stood at the edge of an ocean bay at sunset. The sun was a vivid orange ball hanging at the horizon across the bay, just above a distant shoreline dappled with trees and enormous homes. It cast a warm, diffused glow across the blue surface of the water, and the sky was a fiery gradation of tones that almost appeared to be painted with watercolor.

A simple wooden dock floated several yards in front of her, and tall sea grasses lined a portion of the closest sand bank.

JLo faced the camera with her back — presumably with the intention of viewing the stunning scene ahead — but turned her head over her right shoulder to gaze at the camera. She had a tranquil, if not serious, expression on her face.

She wore a black hooded sweatshirt that had the word “Queen” printed across the back in shiny silver lettering. The capitalized first letter was topped with on offset pink crown. A pair of white stars decorated both arms of the garment.

Her brunette hair was pulled into a messy bun at the crown of her head and she accessorized with thin silver hoops in her ears.

The second image was photographed earlier in the afternoon, as indicated by the daylight.

Jennifer was flanked on either side by her twins as they walked down a long asphalt drive. A row of tall, thin trees lined their path on the left, mirrored by huge sculpted hedges on the right.

Emme and her mom have their arms wrapped around one another’s backs, and Jennifer sweetly rested her cheek against the top of her head. Emme wore a cozy fleece sweater and her curly hair tied with a white scrunchie in a low ponytail.

Jennifer’s other arm was relaxed at her side, and appeared to be holding son Max’s hand. He looked towards the other two and appeared to be in the midst of speaking to them. He wore a light gray hoodie.

The last two snaps showed all four kids, with an additional friend, posed in a line next to a table full of festive pumpkins.