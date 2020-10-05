Isabella Buscemi Stuns In Skimpy Bikini For Sizzling New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi made Sunday night a little more enjoyable for thousands of Instagram users when she shared a sizzling new video of herself bikini-clad.

The 22-year-old was recorded seemingly in her backyard as she hung out on the shallow end of her pool with friend and fellow influencer Yaslen Clemente. In the beginning of the clip, the duo sat down facing the camera while they shimmied. They also danced, twirled around, enjoyed a Bang Energy drink, and played This or That, a game where one is asked to choose between a series of two items.

Isabella’s long, highlighted blond hair was styled in a ponytail that cascaded down her back, while some tresses fell around the sides of her face. Yaslen rocked her short hair in natural-looking waves.

Both of the models’ killer curves stood out in the footage, as they displayed their enviable figures in revealing bathing suits.

Isabella wore a red and white bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The tiny cups gave way to a view of cleavage and a bit of sideboob. She paired the piece with matching thong bottoms that emphasized her curvy hips and slim core, and displayed her bodacious derriere. She accessorized the look with a nameplate necklace.

Yaslen rocked a vibrant, pink bikini that featured a double strap design which criss-crossed around her neck. The number’s triangular cups displayed much of her cleavage and sideboob as they struggled to contain her busty assets. She teamed the garment with scanty, high-rise briefs that drew the eye to her curvy hips and small waist.

In the post’s caption, Isabella tagged Bang Energy and their CEO’s Instagram handles.

The video proved to be a hit with fans, racking up more than 8,000 likes and over 36,000 views since going live just three hours ago. More than 100 followers also vocalized their sweet thoughts on the two women’s form, beauty, and bikinis in the comments section.

“You both are wonderful, lovely duo, pretty super sexy,” one user wrote, following their words with a series of red heart emoji.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You look hot in those bikinis, sexy babes” a third admirer asserted.

“What a perfect duo,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a string of fire and heart-eyed emoji to their sentence.

Isabella frequently promotes Bang Energy on her Instagram feed. On September 13, she rocked a scanty red string bikini while advertising the brand, sending fans into a frenzy.