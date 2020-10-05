Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Incredible Physique In A Black Bikini: ‘Do What Makes Your Soul Happy’

Julianne Hough turned up the heat with a video she shared via Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The 32-year-old dancer wore a black bikini and played around in the water, looking gorgeous and happy. In her caption, she shared some inspirational thoughts that her followers adored.

In her caption, Julianne wrote about prioritizing one’s own wellbeing. She said it was important to refill your cup and do what made your soul happy. When doing all of that, the dancer explained, it gave one more to give to others.

This type of caption is definitely the type of sentiment that Julianne tends to share. She has spent much of the past year or so reflecting on her life and shifting in ways that make her feel more fulfilled. Based on this note and the upload accompanying it, she seemed to be in a very good place at the moment.

In the video, Julianne wore a black bikini with high-waisted bottoms and a small triangle top. The clip started with her running off of what seemed to be a dock into a lake where she splashed around for a bit.

The camera recorded as the former Dancing with the Stars personality did some spins and graceful dance moves in the water. A moment later, she approached the camera and leaned in to essentially blow a kiss toward the lens.

Julianne flashed some cleavage as she did this, and she flaunted her insanely fit figure. After she blew the kiss, she licked her lip and then tilted her head as she flashed one more adorable look toward the camera.

The former America’s Got Talent judge received a lot of love in response to this enticing video. It was “liked” nearly 30,000 times over the course of four hours and received almost 200 comments.

“Beautiful as your soul darling,” one fan noted.

“You have such a great spirit,” another commented.

“You are so friggin hot,” praised a follower.

“Lovely always keep your contagious energy,” someone else wrote.

This is just the latest in a string of exceptionally positive posts that Julianne has shared in recent days. On Friday, she embraced it being the end of the week and exuded loads of happiness while wearing a casual and cozy ensemble.

Some of the dancer’s fans have speculated that this renewed energy and happiness might be related to a reconciliation with her husband Brooks Laich. As ET Canada recently noted, the buzz is that Julianne and Brooks are giving their marriage another shot after separating for several months.

Whatever is driving Julianne’s happiness these days, fans thought she looked gorgeous and radiant as she played around in the water.