Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves In Catsuit Covered With Cutouts As She Teases A ‘Special Announcement’

Bebe wore a flashy multicolored look and rocked her vibrant new hair color.

Bebe Rexha gave her fans a reason to celebrate on Sunday by teasing that something big is coming on Monday, and she also treated her admirers to a new smoking-hot pic.

Bebe, 31, revealed that she’s going to make a “special announcement” on October 5, and she helped her fans get even more hyped with a stunning visual. The “Meant to Be” songstress was pictured rocking a flashy bodysuit that was covered with tiny round cutouts. The mesh-like fabric clung to her skin, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure. The curved lines of her ample bust could be seen through the cutouts.

The material featured a dreamy print that included various shades of blue and purple, along with hazy, cloud-like splotches of white. The garment had a mock neck, long sleeves, and a solid front panel on the crotch. Thin bands arched over Bebe’s hips and around the legs where the openings on a bodysuit would be. Her footwear was a pair of shiny blue mid-calf boots that appeared to be crafted out of textured mock croc leather.

She accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and a charm necklace. The charms on the thick chain were all letters, and they appeared to spell out the word “Jealous.” As reported by The Inquisitr, “Baby I’m Jealous” is the rumored title of Bebe’s yet-to-be-released collaboration with Doja Cat.

Bebe’s hair was styled in waves with a deep side part. A wind machine had seemingly been used to give her tresses a gentle lift. Her hair was still the same vibrant shade of red that she recently filmed herself dyeing it. The color complemented the photo’s solid backdrop, which was a bright orange hue that faded into a similar red shade.

Bebe sat back on her feet on the ground with her legs spread. She placed both hands between them, showing off her shiny metallic manicure. The “Say My Name” singer shot the camera a sultry look as her picture was taken.

So far, Bebe’s social media update has amassed over 470,000 likes and 3,000 comments. Many of the musician’s followers made guesses about what her announcement will be, while others expressed their excitement over her big tease. Her edgy look also got a lot of love.

“I am so excited, I honestly don’t know what to do with myself,” read one message.

“I can’t believe it is actually happening,” said another fan.

“This photo is hotter than the weather,” a third person wrote.

“She looks like Starfire,” a fourth admirer remarked.

A number of fans guessed that Bebe’s announcement will be about a new album or her collaboration with Doja. The two female singers have already been spotted filming a music video together, and a few other famous faces will appear alongside them. In a YouTube video shared by photographer Kevin Wong, which can be seen here, Bebe confirmed that Charli D’Amelio, Avani, and Nikita Dragun will be featured in the music video.