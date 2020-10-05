Chuck Schumer Claims It’s ‘Too Dangerous’ To Have Senate In Session Due To COVID, Calls For ‘Tracing’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking a stand against proceeding with business as usual at the U.S. Capitol, after President Donald Trump and Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19.

Schumer took to his Twitter on Sunday to declare that it was too dangerous to hold confirmation hearings on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the Judiciary Committee is urged to halt proceedings.

“COVID is having a domino effect in the Capitol, and we need transparency and tracing. 3 GOP Senators have already tested positive, and we do not yet know the full extent of exposure. If it’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it’s too dangerous for committee hearings,” the senator wrote on Twitter.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

After sharing the tweet, numerous followers shared their appreciation of the politician’s message, with over 38,000 likes and 3,500 comments being dropped on the posting.

Of the people who declared their support for Schumer, many noted how Democrats needed to take any measure necessary to keep the country safe, while others made suggestions for how to move forward.

“You’re absolutely correct Senator Schumer! Thank you for caring about the citizens of this country!” one user wrote, agreeing with Schumer’s proclamation.

“Close it. Quarantine the GOP Senators!” exclaimed a supporter, noting how much of an “national emergency” the situation was and how the politicians should take serious action.

Not everyone expressed their support for Schumer, however, as numerous naysayers denounced his idea of closing the Senate. Many users simply slammed the senator for his perceived mishandling of the situation while others noted that he was only making the suggestion to postpone electing a new member of the Supreme Court.

“Wear your mask and you’ll be just fine. Right, Chuck? That’s what you always say. RIGHT?” a person criticized.

“Resign if you are afraid to do your job,” scoffed another.

Schumer has had no issue vocalizing his opinions about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the capitol. He wrote on Twitter on October 3 that the decision for politicians to take a two-week break made it “clear” it was too risky for hearings to move forward.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to undergo treatment after testing positive for the virus, as doctors said they were “cautiously optimistic” for his recovery. It was noted that the president was continuing to conduct business, but was not yet fully recovered from the illness.