Waka Flocka Flame Receives A Doctorate Degree In Philanthropy And Humanitarianism

Rapper Juaquin Malphurs, who goes by the stage name Waka Flocka Flame, received an honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism on October 3.

During the ceremony, which was held in New York City, Waka was credited for the numerous amount of charity work he has committed himself to over the past seven years. According to Revolt, the musician made a statement on Twitter that he would dedicate his life to suicide prevention and mental health advocacy. The announcement came after his brother, KayO, passed away in 2013 as a result of suicide. Waka’s goal was to help others feel like they weren’t alone in their battle with mental health.

Many of the musician’s friends and family members posted videos and photos on their Instagram accounts of him accepting the honor.

His wife, Tammy Rivera Malphurs, expressed how proud she was of her husband for earning such an impressive accolade by posting on her Instagram after he received his diploma.

In the photo, Waka held his brand new paper certification in his left hand so it was visible for the camera as his right arm was hoisted up in the air as he appeared to be celebrating. He smiled wide with his closed pinched shut as his picture was taken. He wore his hair in long dreadlocks and was dressed in a black and red robe.

Many of Waka’s fans commented on his wife’s post to show the rapper love after earning such an accomplishment.

“Dr. Flocka! That’s awesome,” one person stated.

“His face tells it all,” another follower noted.

“Congratulations that’s awesome,” a third follower wrote, as they added a heart emoji to their comment.

Alongside his fans, Waka also received praise from other celebrities, including rapper Lil Yachty.

“That’s some sh*t that we need to celebrate in the hip-hop community because it’s not a normal thing but it’s an amazing thing,” Yachty said in a video on his Instagram account.

The “Oprah’s Bank Account” artist also said that Waka’s actions were motivational, not only to others, but in his own life as well.

“I’ve always wanted to go back to school and get my degree. That was very inspiring to me as a black man,” Yachty also stated.

According to HNHH, Waka isn’t the only notable musician to receive a degree. Kanye West was given a honorary doctorate in fine arts from the Art Institute of Chicago and Diddy also earned a diploma after he donated $1 million to Howard University, a school he attended until his sophomore year.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.