Dua Lipa Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Disco-Inspired Music Video With Dazzling, Low-Cut Mini Dress

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram to share more behind-the-scenes looks from the music video for her new single, “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby.

In the series of six photos, Dua gave her admirers a peek behind the curtain to show off her stunning figure in a low-cut, shimmering, disco-style frock and posing with the rapper as the two performed for the camera.

In the first shot, Dua and DaBaby sat next to each other seemingly on the sidelines of the set, looking like a dazzling duo as they contemplated the shoot. The photo displayed Dua’s dress and toned legs and showed off DaBaby’s full outfit, a matching white sweater and shorts that had numerous shapes and styles all over, in blue, red, yellow, and green designs.

The next image in the series was closer-up and more intimate, with Dua laying on top of a car and seemingly looking up at a camera above, capturing the moment. The third upload showed her in front of the car, seated on top, her silver, strappy heels in full view.

The next shot, in black-and-white, captured DaBaby and Dua in action, both dancing to the music and giving their fans a high-energy performance. For the fifth photo, Dua stood amid an art deco-style background, the silver dress perfectly hugging her hips and its cowl neck displaying an attractive décolletage and silver necklace.

For the final look, in a fuzzy, vintage-style filter, the “Don’t Start Now” songstress stuck out her tongue at the camera, giving fans the best of her playful personality.

Followers were more than excited to view the images from Dua’s Instagram, as more than 1.5 million likes and 2,800 comments poured in. Numerous people wrote out their appreciation for the post while many simply left fire and firecracker emoji, signaling their love for the show-stopping elements of the upload.

“Oh my goodness you look so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” gushed a fan, loving the singer’s style.

“My fav singer dua lipa love u a lottt,” commented another admirer.

“Queen & king, we love to see it,” one person added, noting their appreciation for the new collaboration.

Dua has definitely delighted her fans over the past few days with images from the shoot as she and Da Baby prepare for the video to be released. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the “Physical” singer first showed off her look for the new hit on her Instagram on October 2, sharing the details of her beautiful dress and positioning herself in various sexy poses.