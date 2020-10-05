Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In Skintight Hot Pink Shorts And Geek-Chic Glasses During Her Grueling Workout

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers after showing off her incredible physique in a skintight mismatched ensemble while working out at the gym.

The top was a cropped shirt in a light blue hue that made the model’s porcelain skin glow. It had shorts sleeves and a low v-neckline that showed off Lvovna’s décolletage. The hemline ended just under the bust and exposed the fitness enthusiast’s washboard abs. A seam ran down the middle of the garment in a fun and trendy detail.

Lvovna coupled the crop top with a pair of very tiny yoga pants. The fabric consisted of a spandex-like material that expertly highlighted her curves. They were a hot pink shade that added a major pop of color to the video. The shorts were a high-waisted silhouette and the band cinched at her midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. They were incredibly short, and the hem ended at her upper thighs so that nearly all of her toned legs were on display.

Lvovna styled her hair into a half-up, half down look. Her wavy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders and a few escaped tendrils framed her face. The model completed the look with ankle-high socks and white chunky sneakers. She also accessorized with a gold charm necklace and clear glasses that added a geek-chic vibe to the otherwise sporty look.

Lvovna began the video by tugging at her tresses while flaunting her fit figure. She then playfully stuck out her tongue before lifting a pair of dumbbells while sitting on a bench. She focused again on her upper arms with a weight machine before lifting weights while laying down on the floor.

The fitness model took a quick sip of an energy drink before completing more upper strength moves.

Fans loved over the sultry new video and awarded the post over 9,000 likes and more than 200 comments within a few hours.

“You are so beautiful that I feel like coming in on the phone to kiss you,” teased one awestruck fan, adding both a perfection hand emoji and a kissing face symbol to emphasize his joke.

“Killing it as always… No one’s as amazing as you are…You’re the best,” proclaimed a second.

“The cutest girl out there,” raved a third.

“Upper body day but booty was stealing the show,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with three fire emoji.

Lvovna had previously dropped jaws after modeling a tight black bandeau denim jeans earlier this weekend. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned over 30,000 likes.