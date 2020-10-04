Sierra Skye Shows off Amazing Curves In Pastel-Colored Bikini

Internet sensation Sierra Skye stunned tens of thousands of fans worldwide on Sunday, October 4, when she posted a revealing new image of her bikini-clad self to Instagram.

The 24-year-old swimsuit and fitspo model was photographed seemingly in a car garage, as two vehicles were visible behind her. Sierra positioned herself directly in front of the camera and struck a sexy pose while sitting up straight on a wooden skateboard. The model, who was photographed from her right side, grabbed her locks with her left hand, and rested the tips of her right fingers on her shoulder. Her legs were parted as she propped her backside out to emphasize her curvy form.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared to be perfectly manicured, complete with a pink polish.

Sierra rocked a skimpy, pastel-colored bikini that put her killer curves and tanned skin on display. The top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment’s cups were cut quite low, showcasing her cleavage and a bit of sideboob. The scanty, high-rise bottoms highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious derriere, while their thick side straps drew attention to her slim core. She accessorized the beachside look with a necklace, a number of earrings, several rings, a bracelet, and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, the stunner revealed that her minuscule bathing suit was designed by PrettyLittleThing, an online clothing company that is frequently promoted by Instagram influencers.

The sexy image garnered a great deal of support and approval from social media users, amassing more than 20,000 likes in less than an hour after going live. More than 130 fans also headed to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts on the model’s physique, beauty, and swimsuit.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” one individual wrote, adding two red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Smoking hot and sweet smooth sexy body,” chimed in another admirer.

“My lord, loving the colors of that bikini,” a third fan asserted, filling their comment with red-heart, clapping-hand, and fire emoji.

“Beautiful, smart, and killing it no matter what. Thanks for brightening my days,” a fourth person added.

Sierra has updated her Instagram feed with a great deal of eye-catching content lately. On October 1, she dazzled fans after rocking a skimpy blue string bikini that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 67,000 likes.