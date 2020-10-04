Bri Teresi Hits The Links In Sizzling Style With Plunging Top & Pleated Miniskirt

Guess girl Bri Teresi capped off the weekend with another in a long line of sizzling Instagram shares. In her post on Sunday, October 4, the model and social media influencer featured her sinuous, gym-honed body in an alluring snapshot that appeared to be taken at a golf course.

The post’s geotag indicated that she may have been snapped at Northern California’s Alta Sierra Country Club. Wherever the 25-year-old had been documented, though, she managed to bring the heat to the fairway by posing with an iron in hand and her shapely attributes pleasingly accentuated by a tight, plunging top and a pleated miniskirt.

It was a combination that allowed for a significant showing of skin, as well as the prominent featuring of her incredible cleavage.

A large portion of Teresi’s million-plus followers were thoroughly impressed by what the FHM and Maxim alum brought to the table with her update, taking to the comments section en masse with words of wonderment and adoration for the striking visual.

“I’d watch golf all day if you played wearing that sexy outfit,” declared one commenter, who added the requisite fire emoji.

“You are a beautiful girl,” deadpanned another fan of Teresi’s image.

“So yummy, so desirable, so pretty,” opined a third devotee. “Incredible, how you do look amazing in these photos.”

The green expanse of a well-manicured fairway filled the background behind Teresi as she posed provocatively for the camera in the medium-wide shot. As a result, her sun-kissed skin, golden mane and bright-colored outfit stood apart in eye-popping fashion from her surroundings.

As the picture was taken, Teresi peered directly into the device’s lens with an intense expression. Her blond hair was parted down the middle, but its lengthy strands had largely been swept to her left side as if they had caught the wind. Meanwhile, a large, hooped earring was visible on the opposite side and her full lips were parted slightly.

Teresi’s yellow top covered her shoulders, but its neckline plunged to the point that her considerable cleavage was impossible to ignore in the middle third of the photo’s frame. Just below the garment’s lower reaches, her bare navel was similarly spotlighted.

The revealing look was completed by the model’s white, pleated miniskirt, which revealed even more of her statuesque frame. Finally, Teresi had notched her hips to one side and spread her legs moderately to emphasize her slight, yet sinuous figure.

Teresi’s post was a big hit with her fans on Instagram, racking up its first 3,000 views in under an hour.

As relayed by The Inquisitr earlier in the week, Teresi also made a splash with an update that showed her reapplying her lipstick while wearing a tiny top and cutoff jean shorts.