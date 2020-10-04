Pia Mia Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Yellow Velour Bikini & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

The singer made her overall look even more eye-catching by rocking space buns.

Pia Mia dazzled her Instagram followers on Sunday by showing off her edgy sense of style in a double-photo update. The Guamanian musician and influencer isn’t shy about exposing skin in her eye-catching ensembles, and her latest look left quite a bit of her toned body uncovered.

In her caption, Pia, 24, described her outfit as her “uniform.” She rocked a yellow velour bikini. The plush fabric shone around the bottom and sides of the top’s bust, accentuating her ample curves. The garment had a basic bralette shape with thick shoulder straps and a wide, square neckline that scooped down to reveal a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage.

The waistline of Pia’s classic string bikini bottoms curved across her lower abdomen well below her navel. The side strings were tied in bows, which peeked out above the waistband of her shorts. Over her bottoms, she wore a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts were cut off so high that the lining of the front pockets hung down below the legs’ frayed hems. Pia left the top button undone and the fly unzipped. The front was peeled down to provide a peek at the lower half of her bathing suit.

On her feet, she wore a pair of sporty white tube socks that featured a purple emblem. Her ivory shoes boasted a unique design. The upper was designed to look like a ballet shoe with a rounded toe and shiny laces. The bottom was an on-trend platform wedge. The thick foam soles added a lot of height to Pia’s petite frame, making her legs look extremely long.

Pia drew attention to her waist’s slender shape with two beaded belly chains. One of them crossed over her navel, while the other sat down lower on her flat stomach. Her jewelry also included a few layered necklaces. One of the pieces was choker with a handcrafted look. It was adorned with what appeared to be a large white shell.

The “Hot” songstress wore her blond hair styled in two round space buns. She left a few curly pieces free to frame her flawless face.

In her first photo, she stood in front of a shelving unit beside a fireplace. She held a drink in a pink cup as she posed with one foot stepped forward. In the second shot, she sat on the fireplace’s raised concrete hearth.

Pia tagged Chanel’s Instagram page, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, and makeup artist Ariel Tejada. In the comments section of her post, her followers couldn’t stop gushing over her overall look.

“That’s hot,” Paris Hilton proclaimed, adding a fire emoji.

“You’re unstoppably perfect and gorgeous and flawless and fit,” read another comment.

“I pretty sure the camera cracked from seeing your perfectness,” a third admirer said.