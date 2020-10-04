Salma Hayek, 54, Shows Off Her Red Toes As She Sunbathes With A Furry Friend

Salma Hayek is celebrating World Animal Day by catching some rays with one of her favorite furry friends.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos showing herself laying out in the sun with her dog, Lobito. In the first picture, Hayek leaned in close to her furry friend for a selfie that showed a bright blue sky in the background. Hayek wore a large pair of dark sunglasses and a hat to keep the sun out of her face.

In the second shot, Hayek leaned in even closer to Lobito, allowing her long and curly hair to flow over her pet’s head. Both Hayek and her Swiss shepherd reclined for the third snap, which was taken from the perspective of the 54-year-old actress as she looked out over the sparkling blue water of a backyard pool, with her bare legs and red-painted toes in the foreground.

The final shot gave an even closer glimpse of her feet, which were lined up next to her pooch’s paws as they relaxed together on a towel while basking in the bright sunlight.

The posts celebrated World Animal Day, which is an international day to acknowledge animal rights and welfare that coincides with the Catholic feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The series of snaps were a big hit with Hayek’s 16.1 million followers, racking up more than 150,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments. Many dog lovers seemed to appreciate the glimpse at her pet, while others complimented Hayek on her age-defying good looks.

“Salma You are an amazing and gorgeous woman! We are fans love you very much,” one wrote.

Others had compliments for the Mexican American actress’s toes.

“Ahh such cute feet,” a fan commented.

Fans of Hayek’s social media feed should be familiar with Lobito. She has shared some pictures of the fluffy white canine, including an Instagram post from January of 2019 that showed off how much he had grown since he was a puppy.

Followers have also gotten used to seeing different looks of Hayek and all of her body parts. Just a few days before showing off her painted toenails, she shared another photo that gave a glimpse of her stray grays among her dark black hair.

As The Inquisitr reported, she wrote in the caption about her “white hair of wisdom” in a post that attracted some viral interest and praise for her willingness to show off her flaws.